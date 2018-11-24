Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Johnson, Perez have 20 apiece, Gardner-Webb wins 81-72

November 24, 2018 10:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Nate Johnson and Jose Perez had 20 points apiece as Gardner-Webb won its second game of the season, beating UNC Wilmington 81-72 in the Battle of the Blue Ridge on Saturday night.

Johnson nailed five from long range, making 7 of 9 from the floor. Perez hit three from distance on 7-of-16 shooting. David Efianayi also made three from beyond the arc to total 17 points and Jaheam Cornwall finished with 12 points for Gardner-Webb (2-4) which got off to a slow start but took a 42-27 lead into the break.

The Seahawks rallied in the second half, cutting the lead to 60-52 with 5:56 remaining after Kai Toews made four straight free throws. They cut it to 68-62 after Ty Gadsden completed a 3-point play and Jeantal Cylla drove for a layup with 2:34 left. Nat Johnson answered with a trey and the Bulldogs held on for the win.

Cylla finished with 22 points for UNC Wilmington (2-4).

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 The 37th Annual Government Contract...
12|3 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|4 Serving Citizens Better though Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Seaman guides landing craft air cushion to shore

Today in History

1989: Russia, US leaders suggest Cold War is ending