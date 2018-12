Johnson powers Lightning past Blackhawks 4-2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Johnson scored twice, Nikita Kucherov had three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 on Friday night.

Ryan Callahan and Brayden Point also scored for Tampa Bay, which improved to 13-0-2 in the past 15 regular-season meetings with Chicago. Louis Domingue stopped 30 shots.

The Lightning (16-6-1) remained on top of the Atlantic Division, one point ahead of Buffalo.

Artem Anisimov and Jonathan Toews scored for Chicago (8-10-5), which dropped to 2-4-2 under new coach Jeremy Colliton. Corey Crawford finished with 25 saves.

Johnson scored twice in the first period, including 29 seconds into the game with an open shot from the slot. He scored his ninth of the season at 7:15, converting a quick one-timer off a feed from Brayden Point.

Point made it 3-0 at the 10:05 mark with his 15th goal. After Chicago responded with Anisimov’s first goal since Oct. 27, Callahan capped the wild first period with his first goal since Oct. 21, also against Chicago.

Toews got his 11th with 1:11 left in the second period, but the Blackhawks came up empty on two power-play chances in the third.

NOTES: Lightning D Anton Stralman (upper body) and LW Ondrej Palat (lower body) remained out with injuries. Both are skating with the team and considered day to day. . Chicago rookie D Henri Jokiharju, second on the team with 10 assists, was a healthy scratch for the first time this season. … Kucherov extended his point streak to five games. He has two goals and 10 assists in that span. … Toews extended his point streak to six games.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: At the Florida Panthers on Saturday.

Lightning: Host the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.

