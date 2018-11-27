Listen Live Sports

Johnson, Toatley spark Chattanooga past Hiwassee 95-62

November 27, 2018 11:05 pm
 
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Jerry Johnson scored a season-high 20 points with six rebounds and five steals, five players scored in double figures and Chattanooga rallied past Hiwassee 95-62 Tuesday night.

David Jean-Baptiste and Donavan Toatley scored 19 points apiece, Justin Brown added 14 more on 7-for-8 shooting with eight rebounds, and Kevin Easley added 11 points for the Mocs (3-5).

Hiwassee, from the National Christian College Athletic Association, opened the game with some lights-out shooting, the Tigers making 12 of their first 19 from the floor (63 percent) and battling Chattanooga 31-31 through most of the opening period. Toatley scored on a drive that pushed the Mocs to a 12-0 run over the last four minutes into a 43-31 halftime lead.

Johnson and Easley opened the second half with 3-pointers as Chattanooga asserted itself, upping its field-goal percentage from 46 to 58 percent. Johnson’s five steals were the most by a Moc in a game since December, 2016.

Bryant Bernard led Hiwassee with 25 points.

