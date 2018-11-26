Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Johnson’s 19 points lead App State past Winston-Salem 91-64

November 26, 2018 9:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Isaac Johnson scored a career-high 19 points, Adria Delph had 18 points and five rebounds — both personal bests — and Appalachian State beat Division II-member Winston-Salem State 91-64 on Monday night.

William Crandell’s layup with 8:42 left before halftime brought the Rams within 19-15 before Appalachian State (2-4) proceeded to outscore them 25-9 until intermission. Johnson threw down a dunk, Ronshad Shabazz made a 3-pointer and the Mountaineers were up 30-20. The Mountaineers shot 48.5 percent to 30.8 percent for Winston-Salem State.

Johnson’s layup with 16:44 left made it 53-27 as App State emerged from the break on a 9-3 run. The Mountaineers finished shooting 33 of 68 (44 percent) to 21 of 57 (29) for Winston-Salem. Shabazz also contributed 10 points with five assists and the Mountaineers’ bench combined to score 43.

Robert Colon led the Rams with 15 points and Jamel McAllister scored 10.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|4 Foundations of Capture Management - Bid...
12|4 Securing Digital ID 2018
12|4 Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US service members honor George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1831: John Quincy Adams takes seat in House