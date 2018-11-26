Johnson’s 19 points lead App State past Winston-Salem 91-64

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Isaac Johnson scored a career-high 19 points, Adria Delph had 18 points and five rebounds — both personal bests — and Appalachian State beat Division II-member Winston-Salem State 91-64 on Monday night.

William Crandell’s layup with 8:42 left before halftime brought the Rams within 19-15 before Appalachian State (2-4) proceeded to outscore them 25-9 until intermission. Johnson threw down a dunk, Ronshad Shabazz made a 3-pointer and the Mountaineers were up 30-20. The Mountaineers shot 48.5 percent to 30.8 percent for Winston-Salem State.

Johnson’s layup with 16:44 left made it 53-27 as App State emerged from the break on a 9-3 run. The Mountaineers finished shooting 33 of 68 (44 percent) to 21 of 57 (29) for Winston-Salem. Shabazz also contributed 10 points with five assists and the Mountaineers’ bench combined to score 43.

Robert Colon led the Rams with 15 points and Jamel McAllister scored 10.

