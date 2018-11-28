Jones has double-double, Xavier beats Miami (Ohio) 82-55

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tyrique Jones scored 13 points as part of his second double-double of the season, and Naji Marshall added 17 as Xavier pulled away to an 82-55 victory over Miami of Ohio on Wednesday night.

The Musketeers (4-3) won their fourth in a row over Miami (3-4), a long-time rival located 35 miles away. The schools have played 102 times, with Xavier leading 55-47.

Jones steadied the Musketeers inside, adding 13 rebounds. Xavier shot 54 percent from the field and had only three turnovers.

Bam Bowman had 15 points for Miami — 14 of them in the first half — and picked up his fourth foul with 12:29 to go. The RedHawks shot only 33 percent from the field.

Six Xavier players scored during a 14-3 run that gave the Musketeers a double-digit lead midway through the first half. Xavier led by as many as 17 in the half , shooting 55 percent from the field, and opened the second half with a 10-1 run.

Xavier played its first game since going 1-2 at the Maui Invitational, including an 88-79 overtime loss to Auburn.

BIG PICTURE

Miami: The RedHawks were looking for another strong game from Bowman, a junior forward who scored 18 points on 9-of-11 shooting in a win over Army. He had 10 of their first 12 points, but top scorers Nike Sibande (18.5 points per game) and Dalonte Brown (17.5) combined for only six points as Xavier built its double-digit lead.

Xavier: The Musketeers are trying to break a season-long habit of letting big leads slip away. They blew a 19-point lead in a 79-74 loss to San Diego State. Against the RedHawks, they got up by 17 in the first half and pushed it to 24 early in the second.

UP NEXT

Miami hosts Wilberforce on Saturday.

Xavier hosts Oakland on Saturday, the second of three straight home games.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

