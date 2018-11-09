Jones helps Coastal Carolina pull away from Campbell, 85-75

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Devante Jones scored 13 points in the final five minutes as Coastal Carolina pulled away late to beat Campbell in a non-conference battle between former Big South rivals Friday night.

The game was the first meeting since January of 2016 before the Chanticleers left the Big South for the Sun Belt Conference. Coastal Carolina now has won six of the last seven meetings between the schools, but Campbell leads in the all-time series, 22-20.

Campbell briefly took the lead with 7:02 left on Isaac Chatman’s jumper, but Tyrell Gumbs-Frater hit a 3 to put Coastal Carolina up by two. Chatman tied the game with a layup with 6:14 left, but Devante Jones scored 13 points down the stretch, starting with a 3 with 4:35 to play.

Jones finished with 15 points and four assists for Coastal Carolina (2-0). Zac Cuthbertson was 10 of 14 from the free throw line and finished with 24 points and Amidou Bamba and Ebrima Dibba each added 13.

Chris Clemons scored 27 points to lead the Camels (1-1). Isaac Chatman added another16 points.

