Jones leads Radford to an 88-78 win over UIC in home opener

November 10, 2018 2:12 am
 
RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Carlik Jones scored 24 points and dished 10 assists and Radford pulled away late to top UIC, 88-78 in an opening round game in the Gotham Classic tournament Friday night.

The game was the first meeting between the programs. Radford won its opener, 91-57 over Davis and Elkins; UIC lost to Notre Dame in its opener, 84-67.

Radford build an 11-point lead with under three minutes left in the first half, but the Flames stormed back. Jamie Ahale hit two 3-pointers and Tarkus Ferguson drained a third and the Highlanders took a 38-34 lead into intermission.

Marcus Ottey hit a 3 with 16:25 left to give UIC a 44-41 lead, but neither team could expand on the lead until Radford took charge on Jones’ 3-point play with nine minutes left. Caleb Tanner added a 3 to make it 58-53, and after Ferguson added a layup for UIC, the Highlanders got five straight points from Ed Polite Jr. and a 3 from Donald Hicks to make it 66-55.

Hicks finished with 16 points and Travis Fields Jr. added another 15 for Radford. Polite grabbed a dozen rebounds.

Ferguson finished with 22 points for UIC, with Ottey adding another 18.

