Jones throws Texas State past Georgia State 40-31

November 3, 2018 6:58 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Willie Jones III completed 21 of 26 passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns and Texas Southern created enough distance to hold off Georgia State for a 40-31 win on Saturday.

Texas State (3-6, 1-4 Sun Belt) led 13-10 at halftime before Jones took over. He threw an 11-yard score to Javen Banks to increase the lead to 10. The 18-yard scoring drive was set up when the Bobcats recovered Penny Hart’s fumble of a punt early in the second half.

After forcing Georgia State (2-7, 1-4) to punt, Jones completed a 93-yard pass to Jeremiah Haydel for a 26-10 lead. Keenen Brown’s 3-yard TD run with 3:04 left in the third made it a 23-point lead.

Aaron Winchester and Dan Ellington each threw for 112 yards for Georgia State with Winchester throwing a TD pass. Ellington added 89 yards rushing on 13 carries before leaving the game with an injury late in the third quarter.

