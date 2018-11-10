Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Josh Davis runs Weber State over Southern Utah 31-18

November 10, 2018 11:03 pm
 
CEDAY CITY, Utah (AP) — Josh Davis ran for 225 yards and two touchdowns and Weber State kept pace in the Big Sky Conference race with a 31-18 victory over Southern Utah on Saturday night.

Weber State (8-2, 6-1 Big Sky Conference) is now tied with UC Davis and Eastern Washington atop the conference standings. The Wildcats didn’t play UC Davis and beat Eastern Washington 14-6 on Oct. 13. Weber State concludes its regular season next Saturday at Idaho State.

Davis, a freshman from Sandy, Utah, broke loose for a 44-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter and bullied in from the 2 midway through the third that stretched the Wildcats’ lead to 28-12.

Austin Ewing tossed a 1-yard TD pass to Landen Measom to pull Southern Utah (1-9, 1-6) to 28-18 late in the third quarter. The Thunderbirds crossed into Wildcat territory on their last three drives but each time turned the ball over on downs.

Jay Green Jr. had 68 yards rushing and an eight-yard touchdown run in the first quarter for Southern Utah.

