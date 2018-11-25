Listen Live Sports

Julian Washburn added to USA Basketball’s World Cup roster

November 25, 2018 2:18 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — USA Basketball has added Julian Washburn to its roster for looming FIBA World Cup qualifying games at Argentina and Uruguay.

Washburn is replacing Jarnell Stokes on the 12-man roster.

The games Thursday at Argentina and next Sunday at Uruguay will be the first ones Washburn participates in for the Americans during this qualifying cycle. The U.S. is 7-1 so far in qualifying, and enters this week on the brink of securing a spot for next year’s World Cup in China.

Washburn has averaged 14.6 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Austin Spurs of the G League this season. The Americans are using G League players to try and secure the World Cup spot, and will use NBA players next summer if they make the field.

