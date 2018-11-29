Listen Live Sports

Kathryn Carson elected board chair at USA Gymnastics

November 29, 2018 2:22 pm
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kathryn Carson is the new board chair at USA Gymnastics.

The organization announced Carson’s election on Thursday. Carson replaces Karen Golz, who stepped down after taking over as chair of a newly appointed board in June.

Carson joined the USA Gymnastics board of directors in June. She has a background in sports, previously serving as the chief legal counsel for the United States Golf Association and working as a board member for USA Field Hockey.

Carson’s ascension comes at a pivotal time for USA Gymnastics. The United States Olympic Committee is in the process of decertifying the organization’s role as the national governing body for the sport. USA Gymnastics is also facing numerous legal battles amid the fallout of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

Nassar worked for Michigan State and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. He is in prison for molesting athletes and possessing child pornography.

Carson said in a statement that “while we still have some challenges ahead, I very much believe things will get better.”

The organization is in the process of searching for its fourth president and CEO in the last two years following the abrupt resignation of former U.S. Representative Mary Bono in October after spending just four days on the job.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

