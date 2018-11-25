Listen Live Sports

Kavas, Carter double up to lead Seattle past Longwood 70-50

November 25, 2018 8:04 pm
 
SEATTLE (AP) — Matej Kavas scored 22 points with 13 rebounds, Myles Carter scored 14 with 12 boards and Seattle trounced Longwood 70-50 in the Elgin Baylor Classic Sunday night.

Kavas’ 13 rebounds are a career high and Carter tied his personal rebound best.

Lorenzo Phillips gave Longwood its last lead (11-10) with 15:03 left before the first half. Kavas — who finished with four 3-pointers — responded with a 3 that sparked a 16-4 run and Longwood (5-3) never recovered.

En route to a 38-15 halftime lead, Seattle’s Morgan Means scored 16 points and made half the team’s six 3-pointers. Longwood shot 6 of 27 (22 percent) including 2 of 12 (17) from beyond the 3-point arc.

Means scored 19 points for Seattle (6-2) which shot just 39 percent.

Phillips led Longwood (5-3) with 22 points and six rebounds and Spencer Franklin scored 10 with rebounds.

