Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kelly scores 21, Norfolk St. beats Mid-Atlantic Christian

November 8, 2018 10:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — C.J. Kelly had 21 points on 8-of-9 shooting and Derrik Jamerson scored 17, including four 3-pointers, to help Norfolk State beat Mid-Atlantic Christian 108-50 on Thursday night.

BJ Fitzgerald added 15 points, while Jordan Butler and Alex Long each had four of Norfolk State’s 11 blocks.

Kelly made two free throws and then hit a 3-pointer to spark an 18-0 run that made it 29-10 when he made another 3 midway through the first half. The Spartans took a 52-21 lead into halftime and a 14-2 spurt early in the second half gave Norfolk State a 40-point lead with nearly 15 minutes to play.

Greg Bloodsworth led the Mustangs with 17 points.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore cloud computing in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Norfolk State scored 37 points off 24 Mid-Atlantic Christian turnovers outrebounded the Mustangs 59-39.

Mid-Atlantic Christian, a member of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association, made just 17 of 67 (25.4 percent) from the field, including 4 of 25 from 3-point range.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines place new wire at California port of entry

Today in History

1973: Nixon signs bill in support of Alaskan oil pipeline