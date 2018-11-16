Kenic’s 19 pts lead Cleveland St. past S.C. State 84-69

CLEVELAND (AP) — Stefan Kenic led five players in double-digit scoring with 19 points and Cleveland State beat South Carolina State 84-69 on Friday night.

Tyree Appleby and Algevon Eichelberger each scored 15, Rashad Williams scored 11 and Jaalam Hill scored 10. The Vikings turned it over just eight times with no player committing more than two.

Cleveland State (2-2) led 37-31 at halftime. Later, Rayshawn Neal’s layup brought the Bulldogs within 56-53 with 9:13 left. Four minutes later, Eichelberger hit a 3-point play and Williams hit a 3-pointer and the Vikings had an 11-point lead.

South Carolina State (1-3) missed its last five shots in a two-minute span and made just 1 of its last 9 shots.

Janai Raynor-Powell scored 23 points shooting 9 of 11 from the floor and Neal and Damni Applewhite each scored 14 for South Carolina State.

