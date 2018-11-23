Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Kenyan worlds bronze medalist Bett gets 4-year doping ban

November 23, 2018 2:18 pm
 
MONACO (AP) — Kenyan runner Kipyegon Bett, the men’s 800-meter world championship bronze medalist, has been banned for four years for doping.

The IAAF integrity unit says Bett tested positive for EPO, an endurance boosting hormone, and refused to allow a sample to be taken.

Bett can appeal against the ban which expires in August 2022, when he will be aged 24. He was also stripped of his results from last season.

He is the latest in a series of Kenyan international runners to test positive for EPO.

Bett was the 800 world junior champion in 2016, and placed third in the 2017 worlds race in London.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

