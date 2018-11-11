Seahawks face Rams without RB Carson, guard Fluker

The Seattle Seahawks will face the NFC West-leading Los Angeles Rams minus running back Chris Carson and guard D.J. Fluker.

Carson is out with a hip injury that bothered him last week, while Fluker is sidelined by a calf injury. Fluker’s absence is notable given that he won’t have an opportunity to back up his criticism of the Rams’ toughness following the Seahawks’ 33-31 loss to Los Angeles at Seattle last month.

The Miami Dolphins are down three starters on the offensive line against the Green Bay Packers, including both starting tackles.

Left tackle Laremy Tunsil has knee and ankle injuries, while right tackle Ja’Wuan James has a knee injury. They were questionable coming into Sunday.

Guard Ted Larsen was doubtful with a neck injury.

For the Packers, receiver Randall Cobb is inactive again after a setback with his hamstring injury this week in practice. Green Bay also placed Geronimo Allison on injured reserve this week, so rookies Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown will play bigger roles in the offense.

Packers starting right tackle Bryan Bulaga is active after being listed as questionable with a knee injury.

Here are the inactives for Sunday’s Week 10 games:

MIAMI-GREEN BAY

Dolphins: QB Ryan Tannehill, OL Ted Larsen, T Ja’Wuan James, DE Jonathan Woodard, T Laremy Tunsil, TE Durham Smythe, DE Charles Harris.

Packers: QB Tim Boyle, WR Randall Cobb, CB Kevin King, CB Will Redmond, S Ibraheim Campbell, OL Alex Light.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS-OAKLAND

Chargers: DE Joey Bosa (foot), DE Chris Landrum (hip), CB Trevor Williams (knee), WR Geremy Davis, C Cole Toner, T Trent Scott, G Forrest Lamp.

Raiders: WR Marcell Ateman, DE Fadol Brown, OL Justin Murray, DE Kony Ealy, OL Denver Kirkland, LB Emmanuel Lamur, OL Ian Silberman.

SEATTLE-LOS ANGELES RAMS

Seahawks: CB Neiko Thorpe, RB Chris Carson, CB Kalan Reed, C Joey Hunt, G D.J. Fluker, DT Nazair Jones, DE Branden Jackson.

Rams: WR Nick Williams, DB Darious Williams, RB John Kelly, LB Ogbo Okoronkwo, DT Sebastian Joseph-Day, TE Johnny Mundt, DT Tanzel Smart

NEW ENGLAND-TENNESSEE

Patriots: TE Rob Gronkowski, RG Shaq Mason, DE Derek Rivers, RB Kenjon Barner, DB Obi Melifonwu, CB Keion Crossen, T Matt Tobin.

Titans: WR Taywan Taylor, DB Dane Cruikshank, FB Jalston Fowler, OG Aaron Stinnie, RT Jack Conklin, OLB Derrick Morgan, DE Matt Dickerson.

ARIZONA-KANSAS CITY

Cardinals: WR Chad Williams (ankle), WR Kendall Wright, SS Eddie Pleasant, OL Zack Golditch, OL Mike Iupati (back), OL Colby Gossett, DL Robert Nkemdiche (calf)

Chiefs: SS Eric Berry (heel), OL Kahlil McKenzie, DL Justin Hamilton, WR Sammy Watkins (foot), DB Josh Shaw, LB Frank Zombo (hamstring), OL Mitch Morse (concussion)

ATLANTA-CLEVELAND

Falcons: K Matt Bryant, FB Ricky Ortiz, CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson, S Keith Tandy, DE Steven Means, G Rees Odhiambo, T Matt Gono.

Browns: QB Drew Stanton, WR Da’Mari Scott, DB Juston Burris, OL Desmond Harrison, TE Pharaoh Brown, DL Chad Thomas, DL Carl Davis.

NEW ORLEANS-CINCINNATI

Saints: C Will Clapp, DE Marcus Davenport, DL Mitchell Loewen, S J.T. Gray, OL Chaz Green, OL Michael Ola, LB Manti Te’o.

Bengals: WR A.J. Green, CB Darqueze Dennard, LB Nick Vigil, LB Vontaze Burfict, OL Alex Redmond, TE Tyler Kroft, WR Josh Malone.

WASHINGTON-TAMPA BAY

Redskins: RB Chris Thompson, T Trent Williams, CB Quinton Dunbar, LB Zach Vigil, WR Jamison Crowder, LB Pernell McPhee, DL Caleb Brantley.

Buccaneers: QB Ryan Griffin, DE Vinny Curry, RB Ronald Jones II, OL Evan Smith, CB M.J. Stewart, DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches, OL Alex Cappa.

JACKSONVILLE-INDIANAPOLIS

Jaguars: CB A.J. Bouye, RB Dave Williams, CB Dee Delaney, CB Quenton Meeks, DT Eli Ankou, DE Lerentee McCray, OL Chris Reed.

Colts: OL Denzelle Good, CB Nate Hairston, TE Ryan Hewitt, S Mike Mitchell, DT Hassan Ridgeway, TE Erik Swoope, DL Kemoko Turay

DETROIT-CHICAGO

Bears: WR Kevin White, DB Marcus Cooper Sr., LB Kylie Fitts, OL Rashaad Coward, WR Javon Wims, TE Dion Sims, DL Nick Williams

Lions: OG T.J. Lang, CB Darius Slay, TE Luke Willson, WR Bruce Ellington, LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, LB Eli Harold, OL Andrew Donnal

BUFFALO-NEW YORK JETS

Bills: QB Josh Allen, QB Derek Anderson, RB Chris Ivory, TE Charles Clay, DE Trent Murphy, G Ike Boettger, OT Conor McDermott.

Jets: QB Sam Darnold, WR Robby Anderson, C Spencer Long, WR Deontay Burnett, CB Rashard Robinson, CB Derrick Jones, DL Folorunso Fatukasi.

This story has been corrected after Oakland announces announces Justin Murray is inactive and Shilique Calhoun active

