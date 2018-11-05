Listen Live Sports

Kicker carousel: Chargers release Sturgis, promote Badgley

November 5, 2018 2:46 pm
 
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have released kicker Caleb Sturgis and promoted Michael Badgley from the practice squad.

Sturgis’ release Monday came after he missed two extra points and a field goal in Sunday’s 25-17 win over Seattle. The six-year veteran is the first kicker since the Raiders’ Jim Breech in 1979 to miss a PAT and field goal in three straight games.

Sturgis was 9 of 15 this season on extra points and 9 of 13 on field goals. He had missed only four extra points coming into the season since attempts were moved back in 2015.

Badgley kicked in two games when Sturgis could not play due to a quadriceps injury. He made all three of his field-goal attempts and was 7 of 7 on extra points in wins over Cleveland and Tennessee.

Badgley is the team’s sixth placekicker since the start of last season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

