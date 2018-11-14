Listen Live Sports

Kiernan scores 21, leads Navy in 77-58 win over Coppin State

November 14, 2018 9:38 pm
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — George Kiernan had 21 points and nine rebounds, Evan Wieck added 14 points with five assists, and Navy used a big second-half run to pull away from Coppin State 77-58 on Wednesday night.

John Carter Jr. and Cam Davis scored 10 points apiece for the Midshipmen (1-2), who had 22 second-chance points off of 13 offensive boards.

Coppin State’s Lamar Morgan tied it at 34 early in the second half, but Carter’s 3 sparked a 19-0 run capped by Kiernan’s 3 while the Eagles went cold. The Midshipmen led by 21 points with 8:16 to play and cruised.

Kiernan opened with a jumper to spark a 7-3 run and Navy led 34-32 at halftime. Kiernan scored 12 points in the half and Wieck added seven.

Morgan and Dejuan Clayton scored 13 each for the Eagles (0-3), who shot 35.7 percent from the field.

