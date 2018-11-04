Listen Live Sports

Kings-Bucks, Box

November 4, 2018 6:18 pm
 
SACRAMENTO (109)

Shumpert 2-8 0-0 5, Bjelica 2-8 0-0 4, Cauley-Stein 2-3 2-6 6, Fox 6-14 0-0 15, Hield 8-15 1-1 19, Jackson 9-12 0-0 22, Bagley III 3-10 4-9 11, Labissiere 0-1 2-2 2, Giles III 2-6 0-0 4, Koufos 1-2 0-0 2, Mason 3-8 0-2 6, Ferrell 1-3 0-0 2, Williams 3-5 2-2 11. Totals 42-95 11-22 109.

MILWAUKEE (144)

Middleton 3-12 3-3 12, Antetokounmpo 8-11 9-12 26, Lopez 2-9 2-2 8, Bledsoe 6-11 4-4 17, Brogdon 5-11 1-1 13, Ilyasova 4-7 4-4 15, Maker 1-5 0-0 3, Henson 4-7 0-0 10, Dellavedova 0-1 2-2 2, Brown 2-3 4-4 8, DiVincenzo 2-5 0-0 5, Connaughton 5-8 0-0 13, Snell 4-5 1-1 12. Totals 46-95 30-33 144.

Sacramento 30 20 32 27—109
Milwaukee 39 33 36 36—144

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 14-36 (Jackson 4-7, Williams 3-3, Fox 3-5, Hield 2-5, Bagley III 1-3, Shumpert 1-5, Bjelica 0-1, Labissiere 0-1, Ferrell 0-1, Mason 0-5), Milwaukee 22-56 (Snell 3-3, Connaughton 3-4, Ilyasova 3-5, Middleton 3-8, Brogdon 2-5, Henson 2-5, Lopez 2-9, Antetokounmpo 1-2, DiVincenzo 1-4, Maker 1-4, Bledsoe 1-5, Dellavedova 0-1, Brown 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 44 (Shumpert 7), Milwaukee 56 (Antetokounmpo 15). Assists_Sacramento 24 (Mason, Fox 6), Milwaukee 30 (Antetokounmpo 11). Total Fouls_Sacramento 26, Milwaukee 20. A_17,341 (17,500).

