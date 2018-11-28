Listen Live Sports

Kings-Canucks Sums

November 28, 2018 1:05 am
 
Los Angeles 0 1 0 1—2
Vancouver 0 0 1 0—1

First Period_None. Penalties_Tanev, VAN, (delay of game), 2:40; Wagner, LA, (hooking), 15:46.

Second Period_1, Los Angeles, Iafallo 5 (Brown, Kopitar), 10:45. Penalties_Carter, LA, (hooking), 0:20; Biega, VAN, (interference), 13:19; Biega, VAN, (holding), 18:42.

Third Period_2, Vancouver, Granlund 5 (Biega, Edler), 16:17. Penalties_None.

Overtime_3, Los Angeles, Brown 7 (Kopitar, Martinez), 0:53. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 7-10-6-2_25. Vancouver 12-8-13_33.

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 3; Vancouver 0 of 2.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Petersen 4-3-0 (33 shots-32 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 8-8-3 (25-23).

A_17,790 (18,910). T_2:25.

Referees_Francis Charron, Eric Furlatt. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Bevan Mills.

