Kings-Grizzlies, Box

Shumpert 4-9 1-1 12, Bjelica 2-7 2-2 8, Cauley-Stein 5-9 1-3 11, Fox 8-17 6-8 23, Hield 6-12 2-2 16, Bagley III 1-3 5-6 7, Giles III 2-2 0-0 4, Mason 1-3 1-2 3, Bogdanovic 5-10 0-0 12, Williams 3-8 0-0 8. Totals 37-80 18-24 104.
Anderson 1-4 0-0 2, Jackson Jr. 11-16 4-6 27, Gasol 7-12 3-5 19, Conley 7-16 4-8 19, Temple 5-6 1-1 14, Casspi 2-3 1-2 6, Mack 3-8 1-1 9, M.Brooks 2-8 1-1 6, Selden 5-12 0-0 10. Totals 43-85 15-24 112.
|Sacramento
|28
|23
|27
|26—104
|Memphis
|29
|33
|25
|25—112
3-Point Goals_Sacramento 12-33 (Shumpert 3-6, Bogdanovic 2-4, Hield 2-4, Bjelica 2-5, Williams 2-6, Fox 1-5, Bagley III 0-1, Mason 0-2), Memphis 11-25 (Temple 3-4, Mack 2-5, Gasol 2-6, Jackson Jr. 1-1, Casspi 1-1, M.Brooks 1-2, Conley 1-4, Selden 0-2). Fouled Out_Shumpert. Rebounds_Sacramento 42 (Williams, Cauley-Stein 8), Memphis 40 (Gasol 15). Assists_Sacramento 23 (Fox 10), Memphis 24 (Mack 8). Total Fouls_Sacramento 24, Memphis 23. A_13,811 (18,119).
