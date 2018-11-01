Listen Live Sports

Kings-Hawks, Box

November 1, 2018 10:05 pm
 
SACRAMENTO (146)

Shumpert 3-8 0-0 8, Bjelica 7-11 2-2 19, Cauley-Stein 6-8 0-1 12, Fox 9-13 10-11 31, Hield 10-17 2-3 27, Jackson 2-5 2-3 6, Bagley III 7-10 4-4 18, Giles III 2-3 0-0 4, Labissiere 2-3 2-2 6, Koufos 4-7 0-0 8, Ferrell 0-5 0-0 0, Mason 0-6 4-6 4, McLemore 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 53-98 26-32 146.

ATLANTA (115)

Prince 3-12 0-0 7, Carter 1-3 0-0 3, Len 2-5 7-10 11, Young 6-13 2-3 14, Bazemore 6-12 0-0 14, Bembry 5-8 2-4 13, Poythress 3-6 3-4 9, Spellman 1-3 0-0 2, Dedmon 2-3 2-2 6, Plumlee 0-0 0-0 0, Lin 8-13 5-7 23, Huerter 1-1 0-0 3, Dorsey 4-8 2-4 10. Totals 42-87 23-34 115.

Sacramento 35 34 46 31—146
Atlanta 29 35 23 28—115

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 14-35 (Hield 5-7, Fox 3-4, Bjelica 3-5, Shumpert 2-7, McLemore 1-1, Labissiere 0-1, Jackson 0-2, Ferrell 0-4, Mason 0-4), Atlanta 8-31 (Bazemore 2-5, Lin 2-7, Huerter 1-1, Bembry 1-2, Carter 1-3, Prince 1-7, Young 0-1, Spellman 0-1, Len 0-1, Dedmon 0-1, Dorsey 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 46 (Fox 10), Atlanta 43 (Poythress 8). Assists_Sacramento 38 (Fox 15), Atlanta 26 (Young 10). Total Fouls_Sacramento 29, Atlanta 28. Technicals_Bazemore. A_12,095 (18,118).

