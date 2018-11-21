Kings-Jazz, Box

Shumpert 4-6 2-2 12, Bjelica 7-9 1-1 18, Cauley-Stein 11-15 1-4 23, Fox 6-14 4-5 17, Hield 4-12 0-0 10, Jackson 2-3 2-2 6, Giles III 1-1 0-0 2, Bagley III 5-9 1-2 11, Mason 0-1 2-2 2, Bogdanovic 7-19 1-1 18. Totals 47-89 14-19 119.
Ingles 3-9 4-7 12, Favors 4-7 0-0 8, Gobert 4-7 5-8 13, Rubio 4-15 2-3 13, Mitchell 13-23 5-5 35, O’Neale 1-3 0-0 2, Crowder 5-14 4-6 16, Neto 0-0 0-0 0, Exum 1-4 2-2 4, Burks 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 38-88 22-31 110.
|Sacramento
|34
|26
|24
|35—119
|Utah
|23
|31
|29
|27—110
3-Point Goals_Sacramento 11-25 (Bjelica 3-3, Bogdanovic 3-9, Shumpert 2-3, Hield 2-5, Fox 1-3, Mason 0-1, Jackson 0-1), Utah 12-39 (Mitchell 4-9, Rubio 3-7, Ingles 2-7, Crowder 2-10, Burks 1-3, Exum 0-1, Favors 0-2). Fouled Out_Cauley-Stein. Rebounds_Sacramento 48 (Fox, Hield, Bjelica, Cauley-Stein 7), Utah 46 (Gobert 15). Assists_Sacramento 27 (Fox 13), Utah 21 (Ingles, Rubio 7). Total Fouls_Sacramento 30, Utah 21. A_18,306 (18,306).
