Kings-Rockets, Box

Shumpert 1-5 0-0 3, Bjelica 1-3 0-0 2, Cauley-Stein 1-9 1-2 3, Fox 8-14 1-1 19, Hield 10-17 0-0 23, Jackson 3-7 2-2 10, Bagley III 7-10 2-3 16, Giles III 3-5 1-2 7, Labissiere 1-3 0-0 2, Ferrell 1-4 2-2 5, Mason 2-9 0-0 4, Williams 2-5 0-0 4, Bogdanovic 6-11 0-0 14. Totals 46-102 9-12 112.
Ennis III 2-4 2-2 6, Tucker 4-9 0-0 9, Capela 11-14 1-3 23, Paul 7-9 4-5 24, Harden 10-17 10-10 34, Clark 1-3 2-2 5, Hartenstein 0-0 1-2 1, Chriss 1-2 0-0 2, Carter-Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Gordon 4-13 0-0 11, Green 6-10 0-0 17. Totals 46-81 20-24 132.
|Sacramento
|29
|30
|27
|26—112
|Houston
|36
|35
|38
|23—132
3-Point Goals_Sacramento 11-35 (Hield 3-6, Fox 2-4, Jackson 2-5, Bogdanovic 2-5, Ferrell 1-3, Shumpert 1-4, Bagley III 0-1, Williams 0-2, Bjelica 0-2, Mason 0-3), Houston 20-47 (Paul 6-8, Green 5-8, Harden 4-10, Gordon 3-11, Clark 1-3, Tucker 1-5, Ennis III 0-1, Chriss 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 39 (Bagley III 8), Houston 41 (Capela 16). Assists_Sacramento 23 (Bogdanovic 5), Houston 27 (Paul 9). Total Fouls_Sacramento 21, Houston 20. A_18,055 (18,500).
