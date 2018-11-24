Kings-Warriors, Box

SACRAMENTO (116)

Shumpert 4-7 2-2 14, Bjelica 0-3 1-2 1, Cauley-Stein 3-9 0-2 6, Fox 3-14 3-4 9, Hield 12-21 0-1 28, Jackson 4-8 3-3 12, Giles III 4-5 2-3 10, Bagley III 7-15 6-8 20, Mason 1-3 2-2 4, Bogdanovic 3-9 2-2 10, Williams 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 42-97 21-29 116.

GOLDEN STATE (117)

Iguodala 0-2 1-2 1, Durant 13-26 16-17 44, Jones 5-6 3-4 13, Cook 2-11 0-0 6, Thompson 12-26 2-2 31, Bell 1-1 0-0 2, Looney 3-3 1-2 7, Jerebko 2-5 0-0 4, Livingston 2-5 0-0 4, Lee 1-3 2-2 5, Evans 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-88 25-29 117.

Sacramento 29 35 29 23—116 Golden State 28 32 35 22—117

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 11-28 (Hield 4-6, Shumpert 4-6, Bogdanovic 2-6, Jackson 1-3, Bjelica 0-2, Williams 0-2, Fox 0-3), Golden State 10-34 (Thompson 5-12, Cook 2-6, Durant 2-8, Lee 1-3, Iguodala 0-2, Jerebko 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 47 (Bagley III 17), Golden State 54 (Durant 13). Assists_Sacramento 28 (Fox 9), Golden State 28 (Durant 7). Total Fouls_Sacramento 22, Golden State 24. Technicals_Sacramento coach Kings (Defensive three second) 2. A_19,596 (19,596).

