The Associated Press
 
Kjetil Jansrud captures 1st World Cup super-G of the season

November 25, 2018 4:35 pm
 
LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — Kjetil Jansrud of Norway won the opening World Cup super-G of the season Sunday as he began his quest to capture a third straight title in the discipline.

Jansrud darted down the course in 1 minute, 33.52 seconds to eclipse Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria by a 0.14-second margin. Mauro Caviezel of Switzerland took third.

Jansrud is attempting to become the fourth man to win the super-G standings three seasons in a row. He would join Swiss standout Pirmin Zurbriggen, Austrian great Hermann Maier and Norwegian teammate Aksel Lund Svindal.

The Lake Louise super-G has long suited Jansrud and Svindal, who wound up fifth. The Norwegian tandem have won seven straight super-G races held at the venue, with Jansrud taking three and Svindal four.

American Ryan Cochran-Siegle tied for 12th place.

