Knicks-Celtics, Box

Hezonja 1-7 0-0 3, Vonleh 6-9 2-2 16, Kanter 4-10 2-2 10, Mudiay 1-5 2-2 5, Hardaway Jr. 8-19 1-2 21, Knox 3-5 3-4 11, Robinson 4-4 0-0 8, Ntilikina 3-6 0-0 6, Burke 11-20 3-3 29, Trier 3-4 1-2 8. Totals 44-89 14-17 117.
Tatum 4-12 6-9 15, Horford 7-11 3-4 19, Baynes 0-2 0-0 0, Irving 9-25 2-2 22, Brown 4-10 3-6 11, Hayward 6-14 5-5 19, Morris 7-13 4-4 21, Theis 0-2 0-0 0, Rozier 0-4 0-0 0, Smart 1-4 0-2 2. Totals 38-97 23-32 109.
|New York
|26
|39
|19
|33—117
|Boston
|18
|31
|20
|40—109
3-Point Goals_New York 15-30 (Burke 4-6, Hardaway Jr. 4-7, Vonleh 2-2, Knox 2-2, Trier 1-2, Mudiay 1-3, Hezonja 1-6, Ntilikina 0-2), Boston 10-33 (Morris 3-6, Horford 2-2, Hayward 2-7, Irving 2-9, Tatum 1-1, Rozier 0-1, Baynes 0-2, Smart 0-2, Brown 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 49 (Vonleh, Kanter 10), Boston 50 (Tatum, Morris 8). Assists_New York 25 (Burke 11), Boston 30 (Irving 13). Total Fouls_New York 24, Boston 16. Technicals_Brown. A_18,624 (18,624).
