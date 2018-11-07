Knicks-Hawks, Box

NEW YORK (112)

Dotson 1-1 0-0 3, Vonleh 4-10 1-2 11, Robinson 2-2 1-2 5, Ntilikina 5-10 2-2 14, Hardaway Jr. 8-22 16-20 34, Hezonja 0-2 1-2 1, Knox 0-6 0-0 0, Kanter 5-7 7-10 17, Mudiay 4-8 0-2 11, Trier 5-9 5-7 16. Totals 34-77 33-47 112.

ATLANTA (107)

Bembry 3-6 0-0 7, Spellman 6-11 3-3 18, Len 3-8 2-4 9, Young 6-19 2-2 15, Bazemore 4-16 7-9 16, Prince 6-15 2-4 16, Poythress 2-3 0-0 4, Dedmon 1-3 0-0 2, Plumlee 4-5 0-0 8, Lin 1-3 6-7 9, Carter 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 37-92 22-29 107.

New York 26 26 35 25—112 Atlanta 26 29 18 34—107

3-Point Goals_New York 11-30 (Mudiay 3-3, Ntilikina 2-4, Vonleh 2-5, Hardaway Jr. 2-11, Dotson 1-1, Trier 1-2, Hezonja 0-1, Knox 0-3), Atlanta 11-38 (Spellman 3-5, Prince 2-10, Lin 1-1, Bembry 1-2, Len 1-2, Carter 1-3, Bazemore 1-7, Young 1-7, Dedmon 0-1). Fouled Out_Ntilikina. Rebounds_New York 48 (Vonleh 13), Atlanta 45 (Spellman 10). Assists_New York 15 (Mudiay, Hardaway Jr., Ntilikina 3), Atlanta 26 (Young 8). Total Fouls_New York 30, Atlanta 30. Technicals_New York coach Knicks (Defensive three second), Atlanta coach Hawks (Defensive three second) 2, Prince. A_12,412 (18,118).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.