Knicks-Magic, Box

NEW YORK (117)

Knox 2-8 0-0 4, Trier 2-5 2-2 7, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Mudiay 5-8 2-4 12, Hardaway Jr. 9-20 9-10 32, Vonleh 2-5 2-2 7, Kanter 8-16 5-5 21, Ntilikina 0-1 0-0 0, Burke 11-20 8-10 31, Dotson 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 40-87 29-35 117.

ORLANDO (131)

Iwundu 0-0 2-2 2, Gordon 13-17 1-2 31, Vucevic 10-15 6-6 28, Augustin 3-4 4-5 12, Fournier 7-10 3-4 19, Isaac 6-9 3-4 16, Bamba 2-6 0-0 4, Briscoe 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 3-9 3-3 9, Grant 0-1 0-0 0, Ross 4-13 0-0 10. Totals 48-84 22-26 131.

New York 31 35 26 25—117 Orlando 44 23 31 33—131

3-Point Goals_New York 8-24 (Hardaway Jr. 5-10, Trier 1-1, Vonleh 1-1, Burke 1-7, Mudiay 0-1, Kanter 0-1, Knox 0-3), Orlando 13-32 (Gordon 4-8, Augustin 2-2, Vucevic 2-3, Fournier 2-4, Ross 2-7, Isaac 1-3, Grant 0-1, Simmons 0-2, Bamba 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 42 (Kanter 19), Orlando 35 (Vucevic 10). Assists_New York 12 (Kanter 3), Orlando 35 (Vucevic 9). Total Fouls_New York 26, Orlando 26. Technicals_New York team, Vucevic, Orlando coach Magic (Defensive three second), Augustin. A_15,898 (18,846).

