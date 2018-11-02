Listen Live Sports

Knicks-Mavericks, Box

November 2, 2018 11:02 pm
 
NEW YORK (118)

Dotson 5-13 0-2 11, Vonleh 2-4 0-1 4, Robinson 5-6 3-4 13, Ntilikina 2-8 3-3 7, Hardaway Jr. 7-17 0-0 18, Hezonja 5-7 0-1 11, Thomas 3-4 4-4 10, Kanter 5-7 3-4 13, Mudiay 3-5 0-0 6, Burke 1-3 0-0 2, Trier 8-10 6-7 23. Totals 46-84 19-26 118.

DALLAS (106)

Barnes 4-14 5-6 14, Doncic 8-15 0-1 18, Jordan 2-5 0-0 4, Smith Jr. 8-14 5-10 23, Matthews 2-6 4-5 9, Finney-Smith 8-10 1-2 19, Powell 3-5 0-0 8, Kleber 4-7 0-0 9, Brunson 0-0 0-0 0, Barea 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 40-81 15-24 106.

New York 33 23 33 29—118
Dallas 27 32 18 29—106

3-Point Goals_New York 7-29 (Hardaway Jr. 4-11, Hezonja 1-2, Dotson 1-3, Trier 1-3, Burke 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Mudiay 0-2, Vonleh 0-2, Ntilikina 0-4), Dallas 11-29 (Finney-Smith 2-2, Powell 2-3, Smith Jr. 2-4, Doncic 2-6, Matthews 1-3, Kleber 1-3, Barnes 1-7, Barea 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 40 (Robinson 10), Dallas 40 (Jordan 10). Assists_New York 26 (Ntilikina 7), Dallas 22 (Barea, Doncic 6). Total Fouls_New York 24, Dallas 28. Technicals_New York coach Knicks (Defensive three second). A_20,008 (19,200).

