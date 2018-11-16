Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Knicks-Pelicans, Box

November 16, 2018 10:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
NEW YORK (124)

Trier 4-11 2-2 11, Knox 4-9 0-1 11, Robinson 3-6 1-2 7, Mudiay 8-12 1-2 19, Hardaway Jr. 9-23 8-10 30, Vonleh 2-5 0-0 4, Kanter 3-5 2-2 8, Burke 10-13 3-5 24, Ntilikina 2-6 0-0 4, Dotson 3-8 0-0 6. Totals 48-98 17-24 124.

NEW ORLEANS (129)

Moore 6-11 0-0 13, Davis 16-25 10-15 43, Mirotic 4-11 2-2 12, Payton 0-3 0-0 0, Holiday 9-18 3-3 24, Miller 1-6 0-0 3, Johnson 2-4 0-0 5, Randle 7-10 5-8 19, Jackson 2-3 1-2 6, Clark 1-8 2-2 4. Totals 48-99 23-32 129.

New York 32 32 32 28—124
New Orleans 16 38 34 41—129

3-Point Goals_New York 11-34 (Hardaway Jr. 4-12, Knox 3-6, Mudiay 2-3, Burke 1-2, Trier 1-4, Vonleh 0-2, Dotson 0-2, Ntilikina 0-3), New Orleans 10-34 (Holiday 3-5, Mirotic 2-8, Jackson 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Moore 1-3, Davis 1-4, Miller 1-6, Clark 0-1, Randle 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 44 (Hardaway Jr. 8), New Orleans 54 (Davis 17). Assists_New York 15 (Trier 5), New Orleans 27 (Holiday 10). Total Fouls_New York 31, New Orleans 25. A_14,717 (16,867).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Rangers complete helocast insertion in Hawaii

Today in History

1942: U.S. Coast Guard Women's Reserve authorized