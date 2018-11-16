Knicks-Pelicans, Box

NEW YORK (124)

Trier 4-11 2-2 11, Knox 4-9 0-1 11, Robinson 3-6 1-2 7, Mudiay 8-12 1-2 19, Hardaway Jr. 9-23 8-10 30, Vonleh 2-5 0-0 4, Kanter 3-5 2-2 8, Burke 10-13 3-5 24, Ntilikina 2-6 0-0 4, Dotson 3-8 0-0 6. Totals 48-98 17-24 124.

NEW ORLEANS (129)

Moore 6-11 0-0 13, Davis 16-25 10-15 43, Mirotic 4-11 2-2 12, Payton 0-3 0-0 0, Holiday 9-18 3-3 24, Miller 1-6 0-0 3, Johnson 2-4 0-0 5, Randle 7-10 5-8 19, Jackson 2-3 1-2 6, Clark 1-8 2-2 4. Totals 48-99 23-32 129.

New York 32 32 32 28—124 New Orleans 16 38 34 41—129

3-Point Goals_New York 11-34 (Hardaway Jr. 4-12, Knox 3-6, Mudiay 2-3, Burke 1-2, Trier 1-4, Vonleh 0-2, Dotson 0-2, Ntilikina 0-3), New Orleans 10-34 (Holiday 3-5, Mirotic 2-8, Jackson 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Moore 1-3, Davis 1-4, Miller 1-6, Clark 0-1, Randle 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 44 (Hardaway Jr. 8), New Orleans 54 (Davis 17). Assists_New York 15 (Trier 5), New Orleans 27 (Holiday 10). Total Fouls_New York 31, New Orleans 25. A_14,717 (16,867).

