Knicks-Pistons, Box

November 27, 2018 9:39 pm
 
NEW YORK (108)

Hezonja 1-3 2-2 5, Vonleh 2-4 1-2 6, Kanter 8-16 0-0 16, Mudiay 4-13 0-0 9, Hardaway Jr. 5-15 7-7 19, Knox 1-7 2-3 4, Robinson 1-3 0-0 2, Ntilikina 0-3 0-0 0, Burke 1-8 4-4 6, Dotson 6-8 2-2 17, Trier 7-11 9-12 24. Totals 36-91 27-32 108.

DETROIT (115)

Robinson III 0-1 1-2 1, Griffin 9-21 12-16 30, Drummond 3-9 0-4 6, Jackson 6-12 7-7 21, Bullock 2-5 2-2 7, Johnson 7-9 5-8 21, Pachulia 3-3 3-3 9, Galloway 3-8 2-3 9, Smith 4-9 0-0 9, Brown 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 38-80 32-45 115.

New York 19 24 27 38—108
Detroit 24 27 30 34—115

3-Point Goals_New York 9-27 (Dotson 3-3, Hardaway Jr. 2-7, Trier 1-2, Vonleh 1-2, Hezonja 1-3, Mudiay 1-4, Ntilikina 0-1, Kanter 0-1, Knox 0-2, Burke 0-2), Detroit 7-24 (Jackson 2-3, Johnson 2-3, Smith 1-3, Bullock 1-4, Galloway 1-5, Robinson III 0-1, Griffin 0-5). Fouled Out_Hezonja, Vonleh, Robinson. Rebounds_New York 50 (Kanter 14), Detroit 48 (Drummond 14). Assists_New York 16 (Trier 7), Detroit 20 (Smith 7). Total Fouls_New York 31, Detroit 26. A_13,935 (20,491).

