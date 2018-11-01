Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kobe Bryant sets ambitious plan for books in 2019-2020

November 1, 2018 11:07 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Kobe Bryant, Oscar winner and former NBA great, has big plans for books in the next few years.

Bryant’s Granity Studios plans to release five middle grade and young adult novels in 2019 and 2020. According to a press release issued Thursday, each novel was “conceptualized” by Bryant and written with a “notable” fiction author.

Projects for next year include “The Wizenard Series: Training Camp” featuring a “diverse cast” of young males and “Legacy and the Queen,” about a young black woman and her tennis match against a superstar known as “The Queen.”

Earlier this year, the Granity film “Dear Basketball,” Bryant’s ode to the sport that made him famous, won the Academy Award for best animated short.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors pose for a command photo aboard naval ship

Today in History

1906: Roosevelt makes first presidential trip abroad