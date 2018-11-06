Kyrie Irving fined $25K for throwing ball into stands

NEW YORK (AP) — Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for throwing a basketball into the stands after a game.

The fine was handed down Tuesday by league discipline executive Kiki VanDeWeghe.

The incident occurred at the end of the Celtics’ 115-107 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday night.

Irving was mad that Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray took a 3-point-shot with the clock winding down when Denver already had put away the game. Murray, who already had scored 48 points, said he was trying to reach 50.

