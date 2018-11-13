Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

LA Rams designate WR Pharoh Cooper to return from IR

November 13, 2018 6:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Receiver Pharoh Cooper will return to practice this week with the Los Angeles Rams after being sidelined since the season opener by an injured ankle.

The Rams on Tuesday designated Cooper to return from injured reserve. He is eligible to return to the 53-man roster after spending eight weeks on IR.

Cooper was an All-Pro who made the Pro Bowl as a kick returner last season. He has been a backup receiver for the Rams, but they could need him in the passing game after Cooper Kupp suffered a season-ending knee injury last week.

The Rams (9-1) host Kansas City on Monday. They will spend the week practicing in Colorado Springs even though they no longer need to prepare for Mexico City’s altitude.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: www.apnews.com/NFL and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army assists with typhoon relief in Pacific Islands

Today in History

1975: Senate report charges US involvement in assassination plots