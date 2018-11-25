Laine nets 5 goals, Jets defeat Blues 8-4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Patrik Laine scored five goals Saturday in the Winnipeg Jets’ 8-4 victory at St. Louis, two short of 97-year-old NHL record.

It was the 61st five-goal game in league history. Darryl Sittler of the Toronto Maple Leafs was the last player to score six goals in a game, on April 22, 1976, against Boston.

Brandon Tanev, Blake Wheeler, and Jack Roslovic also scored for the Jets, who snapped their first two-game losing streak of the season.

Laine’s five goal outburst gives him a league-leading 16 goals in 10 November games.

Joe Malone, who played in the early days of the NHL with the Montreal Canadiens, scored seven goals in a game with the Quebec Bulldogs in January 1920. He also had a six-goal game and three five-goal games.

Laurent Brossoit allowed four goals on 27 shots for his first career win against St. Louis. He improved to 4-1-1.

Vladimir Tarasenko, David Perron, Ryan O’Reilly, and Pat Maroon scored for the Blues.

CAPITALS 5, RANGERS 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Brett Connolly scored the tiebreaking goal with 6:24 left in the third period, and Washington won its season-high fifth straight game.

Alex Ovechkin, Nic Dowd, Jakub Vrana and Tom Wilson also scored for defending Stanley Cup champion Washington, and John Carlson had three assists. Pheonix Copley, starting in place of Braden Holtby, stopped 27 shots.

Jimmy Vesey, Brady Skjei and Ryan Strome scored for the Rangers, who lost their second straight, ending a seven-game winning streak on home ice. Kevin Hayes had two assists and Alexandar Georgiev finished with 23 saves.

BLACKHAWKS 5, PANTHERS 4, OT

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Erik Gustafsson scored 2:32 into overtime to give Chicago the win.

Gustafsson wristed in his third goal of the season to beat Florida goalie James Reimer, snapping Chicago’s two-game overall losing streak and eight-game road skid.

Alex DeBrincat tied it with 2 seconds left in regulation and David Kampf, Patrick Kane and Alexandre Fortin also tallied for the Blackhawks. Gustav Forsling had two assists and Kampf added an assist for a three-point night.

Goalie Cam Ward made his first start since Nov. 12 and stopped 34 shots.

Mike Hoffman, Jared McCann, Aaron Ekblad and Frank Vatrano scored goals for the Panthers. Jonathan Huberdeau recorded a pair of assists.

Reimer made 36 saves for the Panthers, who lost their third straight.

SABRES 3, RED WINGS 2, SO

DETROIT (AP) — Sam Reinhart and Tage Thompson scored in a seven-round shootout to give Buffalo its ninth consecutive victory.

Jeff Skinner and Thompson scored for Buffalo in regulation, and Linus Ullmark made 35 saves.

Dylan Larkin, Anthony Mantha scored for Detroit, and Jimmy Howard stopped 33 shots. Andreas Athanasiou scored in the shootout for the Red Wings.

MAPLE LEAFS 6, FLYERS 0

TORONTO (AP) — Andreas Johnsson had a hat trick midway through the first period and Toronto routed Philadelphia.

John Tavares, Patrick Marleau and Josh Leivo also scored, and backup goalie Garret Sparks made 35 saves for his first shutout of the season and the second of his career. Mitch Marner added two assists.

Calvin Pickard, who was claimed by the Flyers on waivers from Toronto before the start of the season, allowed four goals on six shots for Philadelphia (10-11-2) before being pulled. Anthony Stolarz allowed two goals on 34 shots in relief.

BRUINS 3, CANADIENS 2

MONTREAL (AP) — John Moore scored a power-play goal with 2:57 left and Boston beat Montreal.

David Backes and Jake DeBrusk also scored to help the Bruins win for third time in four games. Tuukka Rask made 32 saves, and David Krejci had two assists.

Jonathan Drouin and Tomas Tatar scored in the third period for Montreal, and Carey Price stopped 32 shots. The Canadiens have lost four straight.

PENGUINS 4, BLUE JACKETS 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jake Guentzel scored his first career regular-season hat trick to send Pittsburgh past Columbus.

Tanner Pearson also scored for the Penguins, who have won two of their last three after losing nine of their previous 10. Kris Letang had three assists and Sidney Crosby two. Phil Kessel continued an eight-game point streak for Pittsburgh and Evgeni Malkin has a seven-game run.

Casey DeSmith made 37 saves for Pittsburgh.

Cam Atkinson and Scott Harrington scored for the Blue Jackets, who lost for the second time in three games.

ISLANDERS 4, HURRICANES 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Thomas Greiss made 26 saves, and Valtteri Filppula, Anthony Beauvillier, Josh Bailey and Adam Pelech scored for New York.

Brock Nelson, Anders Lee and Bailey finished with multipoint games. It was the sixth multipoint game of the season for Bailey.

Justin Williams scored for the Hurricanes. Carolina starter Scott Darling made 15 saves in the loss. The Islanders limited the Hurricanes to a single goal for the third straight game.

AVALANCHE 3, STARS 2

DENVER (AP) — J.T. Compher and Mikko Rantanen scored 45 seconds apart late in the third period, and Colorado rallied to beat Dallas.

Rantanen also had an assist, and Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche. Colorado has won four in a row and is 6-0-1 in its last seven games.

Radek Faska and Jamie Benn had goals, Alexander Radulov had two assists and Anton Khudobin stopped 33 shots for the Stars. Dallas has lost three of its last four.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 6, SHARKS 0

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Max Pacioretty scored twice and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 33 shots to earn his league-leading fifth shutout of the season for Vegas.

It was the second shutout in as many nights for Fleury and marked the first time the 15-year veteran recorded back-to-back shutouts since the 2014-15 season.

William Karlsson, Colin Miller, William Carrier and Alex Tuch also scored for Vegas.

CANUCKS 4, KINGS 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Vancouver rookie Elias Pettersson scored his 13th goal of the season and helped the Canucks snap an eight-game winless streak.

Adam Gaudette and Sam Gagner also scored for the Canucks, and Tyler Motte added an empty-net goal. Goalie Jacob Markstrom stopped 20 shots.

Drew Doughty and Matt Luff scored for the Kings, whose 7-14-1 record is the worst in the NHL. Cal Petersen stopped 26 shots.

