Lakers-Cavaliers, Box

November 21, 2018 10:46 pm
 
L.A. LAKERS (109)

James 11-20 8-12 32, Kuzma 4-9 2-2 12, McGee 6-6 0-0 12, Ball 7-11 0-1 15, Ingram 5-10 3-6 14, Chandler 1-3 2-2 4, Stephenson 1-6 1-1 3, Caldwell-Pope 3-8 4-4 13, Hart 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 40-78 20-28 109.

CLEVELAND (105)

Osman 7-13 2-2 21, Nwaba 2-7 2-3 7, Thompson 7-17 0-0 14, Sexton 5-17 2-2 12, Hood 4-11 1-1 9, Nance Jr. 3-8 1-1 7, Harrison 2-5 2-2 6, Korver 3-6 0-0 9, Clarkson 6-18 4-4 20. Totals 39-102 14-15 105.

L.A. Lakers 24 25 32 28—109
Cleveland 28 24 29 24—105

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 9-25 (Caldwell-Pope 3-6, Kuzma 2-5, James 2-6, Ingram 1-1, Ball 1-2, Stephenson 0-2, Hart 0-3), Cleveland 13-34 (Osman 5-7, Clarkson 4-8, Korver 3-6, Nwaba 1-6, Nance Jr. 0-1, Hood 0-2, Sexton 0-2, Harrison 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 51 (James 14), Cleveland 46 (Thompson 15). Assists_L.A. Lakers 23 (James 7), Cleveland 18 (Clarkson, Nance Jr. 5). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 20, Cleveland 22. Technicals_Cleveland coach Cavaliers (Defensive three second), Thompson. A_19,432 (20,562).

