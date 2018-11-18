Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Lakers-Heat, Box

November 18, 2018 8:33 pm
 
L.A. LAKERS (113)

James 19-31 7-10 51, Kuzma 7-12 0-0 15, McGee 2-6 2-2 6, Ball 1-6 0-0 2, Ingram 6-15 1-1 13, Mykhailiuk 0-0 0-0 0, Chandler 1-3 0-0 2, Caldwell-Pope 4-11 8-8 19, Hart 2-7 0-0 5, Stephenson 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 42-95 18-21 113.

MIAMI (97)

McGruder 6-14 0-0 14, Winslow 1-5 3-4 6, Whiteside 2-9 2-4 6, Richardson 7-11 3-3 17, Ellington 7-14 0-0 19, Jones Jr. 2-4 0-0 4, Olynyk 1-2 0-0 3, J.Johnson 2-8 2-2 8, Adebayo 1-4 1-2 3, Dragic 0-0 0-0 0, T.Johnson 6-16 3-4 17. Totals 35-87 14-19 97.

L.A. Lakers 34 33 25 21—113
Miami 21 31 24 21— 97

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 11-27 (James 6-8, Caldwell-Pope 3-5, Kuzma 1-3, Hart 1-4, Ingram 0-1, Stephenson 0-2, Ball 0-4), Miami 13-32 (Ellington 5-11, T.Johnson 2-4, J.Johnson 2-4, McGruder 2-6, Olynyk 1-2, Winslow 1-3, Richardson 0-1, Whiteside 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 50 (Chandler 11), Miami 48 (Adebayo 8). Assists_L.A. Lakers 16 (Ball 7), Miami 20 (McGruder 4). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 19, Miami 21. Technicals_Ingram, Miami coach Heat (Defensive three second), Richardson, Miami coach Erik Spoelstra, Jones Jr.. Ejected_Richardson. A_19,686 (19,600).

