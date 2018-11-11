Listen Live Sports

Lakers-Kings, Box

November 11, 2018
 
L.A. LAKERS (101)

James 10-18 2-3 25, Kuzma 5-13 0-0 11, McGee 5-6 0-0 10, Ball 2-10 0-0 4, Ingram 5-17 2-2 12, Mykhailiuk 0-0 0-2 0, Zubac 0-2 0-0 0, Chandler 1-2 1-4 3, Rondo 2-9 1-4 6, Stephenson 3-3 0-0 8, Caldwell-Pope 4-10 1-2 11, Hart 4-9 0-0 11. Totals 41-99 7-17 101.

SACRAMENTO (86)

Shumpert 3-8 0-0 7, Bjelica 1-6 0-0 2, Cauley-Stein 6-14 0-0 12, Fox 8-17 2-2 21, Hield 3-17 5-5 12, Jackson 1-5 0-0 3, Bagley III 5-12 3-6 13, Giles III 1-1 0-0 2, Koufos 0-1 0-0 0, Mason 2-3 2-2 6, Bogdanovic 1-6 4-5 6, T.Williams 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 32-92 16-20 86.

L.A. Lakers 26 24 26 25—101
Sacramento 20 24 21 21— 86

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 12-38 (James 3-6, Hart 3-7, Stephenson 2-2, Caldwell-Pope 2-7, Rondo 1-3, Kuzma 1-5, Ingram 0-2, Ball 0-6), Sacramento 6-25 (Fox 3-6, Jackson 1-3, Shumpert 1-4, Hield 1-6, Mason 0-1, Bjelica 0-1, T.Williams 0-1, Bogdanovic 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 59 (Chandler 12), Sacramento 50 (Cauley-Stein 12). Assists_L.A. Lakers 23 (Rondo 7), Sacramento 11 (Fox, Hield, Bjelica, Bogdanovic 2). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 20, Sacramento 20. Technicals_Rondo, L.A. Lakers coach Lakers (Delay of game). A_17,583 (17,608).

