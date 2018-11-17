Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lakers-Magic, Box

November 17, 2018 9:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
L.A. LAKERS (117)

James 8-19 3-4 22, Kuzma 3-10 1-2 8, McGee 5-7 1-2 11, Ball 0-5 0-0 0, Ingram 7-13 3-4 17, Mykhailiuk 2-3 2-2 8, Beasley 3-6 1-1 7, Chandler 1-1 0-0 2, Wagner 0-1 0-0 0, Hart 5-7 0-0 13, Caldwell-Pope 3-9 4-4 10, Stephenson 6-9 6-6 19. Totals 44-91 21-25 117.

ORLANDO (130)

Iwundu 0-2 0-0 0, Gordon 5-13 1-2 12, Vucevic 15-23 4-5 36, Augustin 7-9 5-5 22, Fournier 6-15 2-3 15, Isaac 3-5 0-0 7, Martin 1-1 0-0 2, Birch 0-0 0-0 0, Bamba 3-6 2-2 8, Briscoe 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 5-10 2-3 12, Grant 1-4 0-0 3, Ross 4-5 3-3 13. Totals 50-93 19-23 130.

L.A. Lakers 31 22 28 36—117
Orlando 25 37 38 30—130

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 10-30 (Hart 3-4, James 3-6, Mykhailiuk 2-3, Stephenson 1-3, Kuzma 1-4, Beasley 0-1, Wagner 0-1, Ingram 0-2, Ball 0-3, Caldwell-Pope 0-3), Orlando 11-32 (Augustin 3-3, Ross 2-2, Vucevic 2-5, Isaac 1-2, Gordon 1-2, Grant 1-3, Fournier 1-8, Simmons 0-2, Iwundu 0-2, Bamba 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 41 (Ingram, Kuzma, Stephenson 6), Orlando 41 (Vucevic 14). Assists_L.A. Lakers 23 (James, Ingram 7), Orlando 28 (Augustin 7). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 20, Orlando 23. A_19,249 (18,846).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard members pack Thanksgiving meals for needy families

Today in History

1968: Air Force pilot rescues Special Forces team