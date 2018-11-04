Listen Live Sports

Lakers-Trail Blazers, Box

November 4, 2018 12:41 am
 
L.A. LAKERS (114)

James 9-20 9-11 28, Kuzma 5-10 1-3 12, McGee 6-8 0-2 12, Ball 1-6 0-0 3, Ingram 3-10 2-4 8, Zubac 4-5 1-1 9, Rondo 8-10 0-0 17, Stephenson 3-10 0-0 7, Caldwell-Pope 3-4 0-0 7, Hart 3-3 3-4 11. Totals 45-86 16-25 114.

PORTLAND (110)

Layman 3-4 0-0 6, Aminu 2-8 0-0 4, Nurkic 5-13 4-6 14, Lillard 10-23 8-8 30, McCollum 13-24 2-2 30, Leonard 1-2 0-0 2, Swanigan 0-3 0-0 0, Collins 5-10 0-2 10, Curry 0-5 0-0 0, Turner 4-7 2-4 11, Stauskas 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 44-104 16-22 110.

L.A. Lakers 28 28 32 26—114
Portland 29 28 16 37—110

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 8-21 (Hart 2-2, Rondo 1-1, Caldwell-Pope 1-1, Kuzma 1-3, Ball 1-4, Stephenson 1-5, James 1-5), Portland 6-35 (McCollum 2-8, Lillard 2-9, Turner 1-2, Stauskas 1-4, Leonard 0-1, Aminu 0-2, Nurkic 0-2, Collins 0-3, Curry 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 50 (Rondo 10), Portland 50 (Aminu, Nurkic 13). Assists_L.A. Lakers 20 (James 7), Portland 20 (McCollum, Stauskas, Lillard 4). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 22, Portland 21. Technicals_L.A. Lakers coach Lakers (Defensive three second), Hart, Nurkic. A_19,848 (19,393).

