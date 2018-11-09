Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lamb, Smith lead Vermont to 78-72 win in its season opener

November 9, 2018 9:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOSTON (AP) — Anthony Lamb scored 19 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, blocked four shots and made big plays down the stretch to lead Vermont to a 78-72 win over Boston University in the Catamounts’ season opener Friday night.

Stef Smith scored 20 of his 22 points in a second half in which Vermont came back from a 10-point deficit with 12:49 to go. Ernie Duncan added 18 points and Isaiah Moll added 12 for Vermont, the defending American East regular-season champion.

Lamb gave the Catamounts a 72-70 lead with a basket with 1:18 left then hit from the lane with 33 seconds to go. He blocked a shot underneath the Terriers’ basket with Stef Smith hitting two free throws on the other end for a 76-70 lead with 14 seconds remaining. Lamb added two free throws late.

Max Mahoney scored 18 points, Tyler Scanlon 17 and Javante McCoy 10 for the Terriers (1-1), who were facing Vermont for the 100th time.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore cloud computing in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines place new wire at California port of entry

Today in History

1973: Nixon signs bill in support of Alaskan oil pipeline