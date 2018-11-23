Lane, Northwestern St. fend off Alabama A&M, 70-66 in OT

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Ishmael Lane scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds and Northwestern State earned its first win of the year, beating Alabama A&M 70-66 in overtime Friday night.

DeAndre Love’s layup with 87 seconds left made it 65-63 and the Demons (1-4) led the rest of the way. Alabama A&M turned it over on its next possession. Lane missed a jump shot but Love got the offensive rebound with 37 seconds left. Lane then buried a 3-pointer with nine seconds to go and sealed the win.

Lane made 1 of 2 foul shots with 33 seconds left to tie it at 61-all and force overtime. C.J. Jones missed a short-shot attempt for the Bulldogs at the buzzer.

Jalen Reeder scored 24 points and grabbed five rebounds and Andre Kennedy scored 16 with seven boards for Alabama A&M (0-4).

The Demons remain one player away from having a full roster for the first time since the 2015-16 season opener. Freshman point guard Brian White is recovering from a sprained ankle and hasn’t played this season.

