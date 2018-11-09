Late goal gives Frosinone 1-1 draw against Fiorentina

FROSINONE, Italy (AP) — Frosinone appears to be getting the hang of life in Serie A and a late goal saw it snatch a 1-1 draw against Fiorentina on Friday.

Frosinone lost seven of its first eight matches back in the top flight but is now unbeaten in its past four games.

The home draw allowed Frosinone to move within two points of safety, although next up is a daunting visit to Inter Milan after the international break.

It was the fourth consecutive draw for Fiorentina, which is eighth in the standings, four points behind fourth-place AC Milan, which hosts leader Juventus on Sunday.

Fiorentina took the lead when Marco Benassi headed in Federico Chiesa’s cross early in the second half, but teenager Andrea Pinamonti, on loan from Inter, fired a great shot into the top left corner from 30 yards in the 89th minute.

Fiorentina had hit the post earlier in the game.

