Law, Turner lead Northwestern past Binghamton 82-54

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Vic Law and A.J. Turner combined to score 27 points to lead Northwestern to its third win this season, 82-54 win over Binghamton at Welsh-Ryan Arena on Friday night.

Law had 14 points despite playing only 22 minutes. He added five rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots. Turner made all five of his free throws and scored 13 for the Wildcats (3-0).

Northwestern started strong, getting out to a 9-0 lead. Turner showed off fancy moves in the first half, including a smooth finger roll that also earned him a trip to the free-throw line when he was fouled. Even when Turner missed, he created scoring opportunities. In the first half, Turner shook off a defender, missed what should have been an easy layup, and Barrett Benson was there for the putback.

Everyone played a part in Northwestern’s rout. Highly touted freshman Pete Nance scored 10 points off the bench. After notching a double-double on Monday night, Derek Pardon scored 10 points with nine rebounds. Benson had career highs of 12 points and 14 rebounds for the first double-double of his career.

J.C. Show led Binghamton (1-3) with 15 points. It’s the Bearcats’ first game since head coach Tommy Dempsey signed a two-year contract extension earlier this week. Top returning rebounder Thomas Bruce is still not able to play after suffering a concussion in September. The Bearcats clearly miss him. Northwestern outrebounded Binghamton 46-30.

BIG PICTURE

Binghamton: Playing without Bruce will continue to cause problems as the Bearcats head into a tough nonconference schedule. Notre Dame and No. 18 Michigan are both on the docket before starting play in the America East.

Northwestern: Head coach Chris Collins said after the season-opening win that defense will be the team’s calling card, and his Wildcats showed it again on Friday night. Northwestern has held opponents to 52.33 points so far this season.

UP NEXT

Binghamton: Visits Colgate on Monday

Northwestern: Plays Fresno State in Fullerton, Calif., on Thursday in the Wooden Legacy Tournament

