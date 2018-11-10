LBSU pulls away in second half, beats NAIA Menlo 78-57

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Deishaun Booker scored 19 points and Long Beach State used a big second-half run to beat NAIA-member Menlo 78-57 on Saturday night.

Booker, who scored a career-high 31 in LBSU’s season-opening loss to No. 21 UCLA on Friday, made 4 of 7 from the field and 11 of 12 from the free-throw line. Edon Maxhuni had 15 of his 17 points, and Jordan Griffin scored all of his 12, in the second half. Temidayo Yussuf added 11 points and eight rebounds for the 49ers (1-1)

Maxhuni made a jumper and then converted a 3-point play to push the lead into double figures for good and spark a 16-2 run that made it 52-34 after Booker made a layup midway through the second half. Griffin’s jumper with 7:47 to play pushed the lead to 20.

John Paine, the only Menlo player to score in double figures, had 21 points.

