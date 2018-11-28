Listen Live Sports

Ledecky, Wilimovsky win 800 free at US Winter swim nationals

November 28, 2018 8:54 pm
 
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Katie Ledecky won the 800-meter freestyle by nearly 14 seconds at the U.S. Winter national championships to become the first qualifier for the 2020 U.S. Olympic trials.

Ledecky touched in 8 minutes, 14.40 seconds Wednesday night. The meet is the opening of the qualification period for the trials.

Ashley Twichell finished second in 8:28.16 and Erica Sullivan took third in 8:29.02.

In the men’s 800, Olympian Jordan Wilimovsky won in 7:56.88, finishing 13 seconds ahead of the field. Brennan Gravely was second in 8:09.95 and Ross Dant was third in 8:10.99 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

