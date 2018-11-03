Listen Live Sports

Lehigh beats Bucknell, finally gets first Patriot win, 45-17

November 3, 2018 4:41 pm
 
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Brad Mayes threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third and Marquis Wilson returned an interception 65 yards for a score as Lehigh shut down Bucknell as the Mountain Hawks broke into the win column with a Patriot League victory Saturday.

Lehigh (2-7, 1-3) snapped a string of seven straight losses, including a first-ever 0-3 start in conference. The Mountain Hawks now have beaten Bucknell in 19 of the last 21 meetings, including the four straight.

Dom Bragalone, Lehigh’s career rushing leader, scored on a 27-yard run in the first quarter, but the Bison (1-8, 1-3) answered with Tarrin Earle’s 9-yard TD pass to Jared Cooper.

Mayes scored on a 1-yard run and hit Jorge Portorreal from 56 yards out, but Earle found Alan Butler with a 2-yard pass to make it 21-14 at intermission.

Mayes hit Portorreal from 72 yards out in the third and Wilson picked off Earle and raced untouched into the end zone with six minutes left.

