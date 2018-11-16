Listen Live Sports

Lehigh beats Princeton a third straight time, 72-57

November 16, 2018 11:17 pm
 
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Nic Lynch scored 16 points off the bench and Lance Tejada added another 15 as Lehigh beat Princeton for a third straight year, this time by a 72-57 score on Friday night.

The Mountain Hawks now have started back-to-back seasons 3-1. Last year’s 3-1 start was the Mountain Hawks first since the 2008-09 season.

Lynch converted a 3-point play with :34 left in the first half to send Lehigh into intermission with a 28-26 advantage, and the Mountain Hawks opened the second half on a 7-0 run. Kyle Leufroy, Tejada and Pat Andree knocked down three straight 3-pointers to push the lead to 15 points with 16:01 left.

Andree finished with 12 points and eight rebounds and Leufroy finished with 10 points and nine boards.

Myles Stephens led the Tigers (1-1) with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Princeton was just 17 of 60 from the field (28.3 percent).

