Leicester to play Man City in League Cup quarterfinals

November 27, 2018 6:32 pm
 
LEICESTER, England (AP) — Leicester set up an English League Cup quarterfinal match against Manchester City by beating Southampton 6-5 in a penalty shootout on Tuesday.

Nampalys Mendy converted the winning penalty after Manolo Gabbiadini’s attempt was saved by Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward. The teams had both scored their first five penalties.

The match finished 0-0 after 90 minutes.

It had been rearranged after being originally scheduled for the Tuesday after a helicopter crash that killed Leicester’s Thai owner, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, and four other people on Oct. 27.

